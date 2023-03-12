Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

