SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $84.52

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.52 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.85). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.87), with a volume of 5,006 shares traded.

SpaceandPeople Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of £1.40 million, a PE ratio of 962.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.69.

About SpaceandPeople

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and train stations.

Further Reading

