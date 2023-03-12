SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Verus Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,608 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

