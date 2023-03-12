Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Raised to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) to a speculative buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on the stock.

Spirent Communications Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 175.50 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 294 ($3.54). The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,366.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.11.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Company Profile

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($33,189.03). In other news, insider Bill Thomas acquired 27,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £49,924.42 ($60,034.18). Also, insider Gary Bullard acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($33,189.03). In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,593 shares of company stock worth $7,789,936. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

