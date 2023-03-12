Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Raised to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) to a speculative buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on the stock.
Spirent Communications Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 175.50 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 294 ($3.54). The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,366.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.11.
Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.
Featured Articles
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.