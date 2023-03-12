Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Update

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 700,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SRUUF stock traded down 0.30 on Friday, hitting 11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 475,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,274. The business has a 50 day moving average of 12.35 and a 200 day moving average of 12.00. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 12-month low of 9.40 and a 12-month high of 16.65.
About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund
