Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQSP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.64.

SQSP stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08, a PEG ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 0.12. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $30.69.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Squarespace by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Squarespace by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Squarespace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

