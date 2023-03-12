Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.64.

Squarespace Trading Down 1.8 %

SQSP opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. Squarespace has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $30.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $177,316.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,189.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,478,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 518,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 315,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

