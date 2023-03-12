SRG Global Limited (SRG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 13th

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from SRG Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

SRG Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.

Get SRG Global alerts:

SRG Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led specialist asset maintenance, mining services, and engineering and construction services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Asset Maintenance; Mining Services; and Engineering and Construction segments. The Asset Maintenance segment supplies integrated services to customers in various sectors, including oil and gas, energy, infrastructure, offshore, mining, power generation, water treatment plants, commissioning, decommissioning, shutdowns, and civil works.

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.