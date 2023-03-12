SRG Global Limited (SRG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 13th

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from SRG Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
SRG Global Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.
SRG Global Company Profile
