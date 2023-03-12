Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 102,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 4.3 %

SLNG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

