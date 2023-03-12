Starname (IOV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,446.28

Starname (IOV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Starname has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $6,446.28 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00433510 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,028.50 or 0.29302444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is starname.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.