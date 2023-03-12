State Street Corp Has $1.58 Billion Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.72% of Constellation Brands worth $1,576,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $212.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.91. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 605.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

