State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State Street Corp raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.16% of MSCI worth $1,404,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MSCI by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,702,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Down 2.4 %

MSCI stock opened at $522.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $522.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

