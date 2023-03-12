State Street Corp Sells 54,038 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,697,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,380,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,598 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,994,000 after purchasing an additional 214,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $338.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

