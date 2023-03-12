State Street Corp Sells 91,008 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,376,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.52% of Cummins worth $1,297,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Cummins by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $241.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average of $236.88. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

