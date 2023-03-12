Status (SNT) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $91.23 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00034601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00035280 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00022170 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004655 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00224755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,527.75 or 1.00027785 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,970,966,745 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,970,966,745.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02320878 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,708,018.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.