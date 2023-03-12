Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Purchased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 3,425.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,195 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,487,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,993 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Stellantis by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,237,000 after buying an additional 7,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,836,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,690,000 after acquiring an additional 200,317 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 16,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $17.60 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

