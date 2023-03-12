Stifel Nicolaus Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $125.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.78.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.31. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
