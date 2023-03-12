Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 12th (AAU, AXR, BRN, BSQR, CNCE, CPSH, CYD, ENG, ENZ, GAIA)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, March 12th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

