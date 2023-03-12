StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.