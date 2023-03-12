StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

CO stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

