Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Update

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 559,800 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 771,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. StockNews.com raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Stratasys by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,559,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,760,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 33.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 628.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 406,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Stock Up 9.1 %

About Stratasys

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 1,858,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $27.64.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

