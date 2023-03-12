Streakk One Day Trading Volume Reaches $160,670.17 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Streakk has a market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $160,670.17 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can now be purchased for about $190.64 or 0.00892407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 193.72528482 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $365,644.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

