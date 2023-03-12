Streakk Price Reaches $192.26 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $192.26 or 0.00933921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and $151,812.08 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 193.72528482 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $365,644.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

