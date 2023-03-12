Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
In other news, Director B. Luke Weil bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 602,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,514.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,100 shares of company stock valued at $52,022. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.
