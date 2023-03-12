Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director B. Luke Weil bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 602,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,514.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,100 shares of company stock valued at $52,022. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,980,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 721,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 562,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Stryve Foods

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.