Substratum (SUB) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. Substratum has a market cap of $186,918.15 and $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00048801 USD and is up 33.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

