Suku Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. Suku has a market cap of $13.17 million and $1.38 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Suku has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

