Suku (SUKU) Price Reaches $0.0722 on Top Exchanges

Suku (SUKU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Suku has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Suku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $12.88 million and $986,379.69 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

