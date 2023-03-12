Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Up 43.1% in February

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.80. 22,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. Sumitomo has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.