Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

SMMF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $292.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 4,050 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,097.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,711.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,450 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,943.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,880 shares of company stock worth $204,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

