Summit Financial LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.96.

NYSE GNRC opened at $113.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average is $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $328.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

