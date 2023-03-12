Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 198,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,026,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55,518 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $111.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $129.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

