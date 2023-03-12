Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Stock Performance

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Citigroup stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $58.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

