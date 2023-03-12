Summit Financial LLC Invests $212,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

K opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock worth $43,111,511 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.