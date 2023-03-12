Summit Financial LLC Invests $236,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Biogen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,930,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Biogen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $256.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

