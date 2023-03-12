Summit Financial LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $369.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $126,682,584.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,745,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,036,210,739.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,325,751 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

