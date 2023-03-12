Summit Financial LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $104.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.