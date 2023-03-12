sUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $35.40 million and $32.46 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00443049 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,371.62 or 0.29947171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 35,344,971 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

