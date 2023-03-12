SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Wedbush

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $348.47.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.67.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

