Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in February

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
SWSDF remained flat at $621.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.94 and its 200 day moving average is $531.27. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $408.91 and a 12-month high of $646.50.
About Swiss Life
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Life (SWSDF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.