Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in February

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

SWSDF remained flat at $621.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.94 and its 200 day moving average is $531.27. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $408.91 and a 12-month high of $646.50.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

