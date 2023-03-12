Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Short Interest Down 55.2% in February

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the February 13th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Swvl

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,985,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Swvl by 1,313.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Swvl by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 896,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Swvl Price Performance

Shares of SWVL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 75,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,552. Swvl has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

