Symbol (XYM) Price Reaches $0.0344 on Top Exchanges

Symbol (XYM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Symbol has a market cap of $191.85 million and $505,851.32 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00445204 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,362.09 or 0.30092872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.