Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,400 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 384,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Synaptogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Synaptogenix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 166,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Synaptogenix has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $8.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Synaptogenix
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptogenix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Synaptogenix by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.
Synaptogenix Company Profile
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptogenix (SNPX)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.