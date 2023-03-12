Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,400 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 384,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Synaptogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 166,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Synaptogenix has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $8.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Synaptogenix

In other Synaptogenix news, Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptogenix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Synaptogenix by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

