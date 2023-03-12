Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:TAIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 10,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

