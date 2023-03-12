Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Short Interest Down 77.8% in February

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 387,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TALS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.77. 358,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.19. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 1,388.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 311,619 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TALS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

