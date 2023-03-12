Tamarack Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for about 3.5% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $47.28 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

