Tamarack Advisers LP Buys 425,000 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the quarter. Cerus makes up about 5.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 1.37% of Cerus worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cerus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Cerus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 263,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 161,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERS opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

CERS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

