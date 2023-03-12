Tamarack Advisers LP Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of RadNet worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in RadNet by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RadNet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 446,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in RadNet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

RadNet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RDNT opened at $23.39 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 137.59 and a beta of 1.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). RadNet had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,231.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet Profile

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.