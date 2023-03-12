Tamarack Advisers LP Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Molina Healthcare comprises approximately 1.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 195,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 230,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $261.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

