Tamarack Advisers LP Takes $534,000 Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the third quarter worth $227,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 7.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,258,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.58. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $51,579.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $51,579.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $46,405.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $152,430. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

