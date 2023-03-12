Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $158.18 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

